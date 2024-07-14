Melania Trump breaks silence on assassination attempt and slams "monster" gunman
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump has broken her silence after her husband, Donald Trump, was nearly killed by a gunman over the weekend.
Trump was lightly wounded when a lone gunman fired several shots during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His ear was grazed by one of the bullets, and one person in the crowd was killed, while two others were injured.
On Sunday morning, the former first lady shared a statement on social media, where she praised the Secret Service agents who kept her husband safe and offered her "sincerest sympathy" to the innocent victims who were harmed or killed.
She recalled how watching the incident made her feel as though her family was on "the brink of devastating change" and admonished the gunman for the heinous act.
"A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration," she wrote, adding, "the generous and caring man I have been with through the best of times and worst of times."
She also urged Americans to "look beyond the left and the right.... while we are here, in this earthly realm."
Her statement comes as Melania has spent most of the year avoiding the public eye and refusing to join her husband on the campaign trail for unknown reasons.
Donald Trump's children also share their love and support
As Trump's campaign quickly announced that the former president is expected to be okay, members of his family have been sharing updates on social media, and thanking everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Trump's two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric shared a photo of their father with his fist raised, blood pouring down his face, and an American flag waving in the background.
His daughter Ivanka, who sparsely posts on social media, wrote, "I love you, Dad, today and always."
Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric and was recently elected co-chair of the RNC, shared an image of Trump being touched by Jesus Christ, seemingly perpetuating a theory that he was saved from assassination by divine intervention.
Even Tiffany Trump, who hasn't shared anything on her X page since 2022, shared a post denouncing political violence and describing her father as a "fighter."
Despite the assassination attempt, Trump has promised to appear at the upcoming Republican National Convention, which Melania and his children are also expected to attend.
Cover photo: Collage: Rebecca DROKE / AFP & IMAGO / Poolfoto