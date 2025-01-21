Melania Trump gets roasted for bizarre inauguration outfit: "The Hamburglar returns!"

Washington DC - Melania Trump joined her husband Donald Trump during his recent inauguration ceremony, and her outfit has gotten tons of attention from critics.

During President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, his wife Melania Trump donned a top hat that has sparked countless memes on the internet. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Monday, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at the Capitol Building in Washington DC.

Melania arrived with her husband, donning an Adam Lippes navy blue overcoat and top hat designed by Eric Javits.

The hat had an elongated brim, which at several points caused Trump to struggle when moving in to kiss his wife on the cheek.

The outfit sent the internet and Trump critics into a frenzy, as many believed it fed into the long-pushed narrative that Melania secretly despises her husband, not helped by the allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity against him.

Users on X began sharing countless memes comparing Melania to the Hamburglar – the fictional McDonald's villain who dons a similar hat. During that night's episode of The Tonight Show, comedian Jimmy Fallon opened the show wearing a hat very similar to Melania's, and joked, "later we will be playing who wore it better: me, Melania, or the Hamburglar?"

Others compared the look to various fictional characters, including Jim Carrey's The Mask, and cartoons such as Carmen Sandiego and Spy vs. Spy.

The Daily Show and many others suggested the large brim was worn intentionally by Melania to avoid having to give or receive a kiss from Trump.