Melania Trump prepares to host LGBTQ+ fundraiser at Trump Tower

New York, New York - Melania Trump , the wife of presidential candidate Donald Trump , will soon host a second fundraising event for LGBTQ+ conservatives, as she continues to avoid the campaign trail.

Former first lady Melania Trump will soon host a fundraising event for an LGBTQ+ conservative group at the iconic Trump Tower in New York City. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to a flyer shared by the X account FLOTUS Report, The former first lady will be hosting the Log Cabin Republicans at Trump Tower in New York this coming Monday, July 8.

The event will once again celebrate the group's "Road to Victory" program, which seeks to garner support for Republicans in swing states ahead of the general elections in November.

It will be the second time Melania has hosted the group this year, as she held a similar event at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida back in April.

The fundraiser will also mark another rare appearance from Melania, who has been noticeably avoiding the public eye as her husband runs for re-election.

While she has a long history of working with the LCR, her alliance with the group contradicts the Republican Party as well as her husband's views and public rhetoric regarding the LGBTQ+ community.