Melania Trump to meet with Kate Middleton in rare public outing

England, UK - Catherine, Princess of Wales, is scheduled to host First Lady Melania Trump in the UK next week as the royal family seeks to build a stronger relationship with the Trump administration.

Next week, First Lady Melania Trump (r.) will travel to the UK to make a rare public appearance alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales. © Collage: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome President Donald Trump and Melania for a state banquet next Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

The following day, Melania and Catherine, better known in the US as Kate Middleton, will meet with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts' Squirrels program, as the future Queen is joint president of the Scout Association.

Melania is also expected to meet Camilla on a tour of Queen Mary's Dolls' House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

The state visit comes as both Melania and Kate have made minimal public appearances in recent months.

Last year, the princess revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. In January, she revealed she was in remission and has since been gradually returning to public royal duties.