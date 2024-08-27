Melania Trump's memoir tops bestsellers lists weeks before release
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump, the wife of former president Donald Trump, has a new book coming out, and it has already managed to hit multiple bestsellers lists.
The upcoming memoir, simply titled Melania, won't be released until October 1, but it has already taken the No. 1 spot on multiple Amazon category charts, including "Memoirs," "US Presidents," and "Political Leader Biographies."
While there have been multiple books written about the former first lady over the years, this will be the first she has authored personally.
In a recent interview with Fox News, Melania described the process of writing it as "an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows."
She added that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength and the beauty of sharing my truth."
Melania Trump re-enters the public eye with new book
The release comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband's side as he runs for re-election, leading many to speculate about the state of their relationship.
Fans and critics will be curious if Melania will give insight into where she has been the past few years and if she plans to take a role in politics again if her husband wins re-election.
Donald Trump is also releasing a book on September 3 titled Save America, which promises "an unparalleled look" into his presidency, and "a vision for his next term!"
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP