Melania Trump's memoir tops bestsellers lists weeks before release

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump , the wife of former president Donald Trump , has a new book coming out, and it has already managed to hit multiple bestsellers lists.

An upcoming memoir by former first lady Melania Trump has already begun taking the top spot on bestsellers charts weeks before it is scheduled to come out. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The upcoming memoir, simply titled Melania, won't be released until October 1, but it has already taken the No. 1 spot on multiple Amazon category charts, including "Memoirs," "US Presidents," and "Political Leader Biographies."

While there have been multiple books written about the former first lady over the years, this will be the first she has authored personally.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Melania described the process of writing it as "an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows."

She added that "although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength and the beauty of sharing my truth."