Will Melania Trump's upcoming memoir explain her recent absence?
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump will soon release her first memoir, which promises to shed new light on the former first lady.
On Thursday, Melania shared photos and details on her website about the upcoming book, which is simply titled Melania and will include stories and photos "never before shared with the public."
"Melania is a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence," a description for the book reads.
"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."
There are two editions currently available for pre-order – the jacketed hardcover edition starting at $40, which only contains 48 pages in color, and a collector's edition for $150, which has full color, promises additional photos, and comes with a digital collectible.
While there have been multiple books written about the former first lady over the years, this will be the first she has authored personally.
Its release, which is expected sometime in the fall, also as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband former President Donald Trump's side as he runs for re-election.
Will Melania Trump reveal why she has been avoiding the public?
While readers from both sides of the aisle will have some interest in gaining new insight into Melania's world – which has been shrouded in mystery since her husband left office in 2021 – the chances the memoir will contain any kind of explosive or salacious details are slim to none.
According to the Associated Press, the book will be released by Skyhouse Publishing, which tends to strictly publish work from authors that publicly support Donald Trump, such as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has a book coming out in October titled The Biden Crime Family: The Blueprint for Their Prosecution.
It is also notable that Melania has chosen Skyhouse instead of going with a more mainstream New York publishing house, as most former presidents and first ladies have done in the past.
Donald Trump has published many books and memoirs over the years leading up to his presidency with mainstream publishers, but after the January 6 Capitol riots, his eldest son, Don Jr., co-founded Winning Team Publishing in 2021. Trump has since published two books with the company.
Melania's office declined to reveal an exact release date or if the memoir will arrive before Americans head to the voting booths for the general elections in November.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / MelaniaTrump.com & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire