Will Melania Trump's upcoming memoir explain her recent absence?

Former first lady Melania Trump has announced that she will soon release her first memoir, which promises details "never before shared with the public." © Collage: Screenshot / MelaniaTrump.com & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday, Melania shared photos and details on her website about the upcoming book, which is simply titled Melania and will include stories and photos "never before shared with the public."

"Melania is a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence," a description for the book reads.

"The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life."

There are two editions currently available for pre-order – the jacketed hardcover edition starting at $40, which only contains 48 pages in color, and a collector's edition for $150, which has full color, promises additional photos, and comes with a digital collectible.

While there have been multiple books written about the former first lady over the years, this will be the first she has authored personally.

Its release, which is expected sometime in the fall, also as Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye and her husband former President Donald Trump's side as he runs for re-election.