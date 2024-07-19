Melania Trump's reaction to Kid Rock breaks the internet: "Wishing she was somewhere else"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Rock star Kid Rock put on a memorable performance at this year's Republican National Convention, but former first lady Melania Trump didn't seem too impressed.

Video clips of Melania Trump seemingly trying not to laugh during Kid Rock's performance at the Republican National Convention have gone viral on social media. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & USA TODAY Network

Thursday night marked the grand finale of the four-day convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and the Republican Party had Kid Rock, the music industry's biggest MAGA rep, rock the house.

The rap-rocker brought the crowd to its feet as he performed his song American Bad Ass, and urged them to chant "Trump! Trump! Trump!"

Kid's performance seemed to get mixed reviews from those in attendance – conservative author Nick Adams and West Virginia Congressional candidate Riley Moore both described the set as "lit," and Trump's newly appointed running mate JD Vance was spotted "headbanging" at the show.

But social media users have been sharing clips of reactions from members of Trump's family, who sat in a private booth with Vance.

While Trump's kids and their significant others seemed confused on how to enjoy the rock show, clips of Melania's face has gone viral, as she appeared to be trying not to laugh, or awkwardly peering off into the distance.