Melania Trump's reaction to Kid Rock breaks the internet: "Wishing she was somewhere else"
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Rock star Kid Rock put on a memorable performance at this year's Republican National Convention, but former first lady Melania Trump didn't seem too impressed.
Thursday night marked the grand finale of the four-day convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and the Republican Party had Kid Rock, the music industry's biggest MAGA rep, rock the house.
The rap-rocker brought the crowd to its feet as he performed his song American Bad Ass, and urged them to chant "Trump! Trump! Trump!"
Kid's performance seemed to get mixed reviews from those in attendance – conservative author Nick Adams and West Virginia Congressional candidate Riley Moore both described the set as "lit," and Trump's newly appointed running mate JD Vance was spotted "headbanging" at the show.
But social media users have been sharing clips of reactions from members of Trump's family, who sat in a private booth with Vance.
While Trump's kids and their significant others seemed confused on how to enjoy the rock show, clips of Melania's face has gone viral, as she appeared to be trying not to laugh, or awkwardly peering off into the distance.
Social media obsesses over Melania Trump's reaction to Kid Rock
Tons of social media users have been sharing their hilarious, and sometimes brutal, takes on Melania's reaction.
Some users pointed out that Kid's performance was "out of place" for the venue.
"[Kid Rock is] doing his song from over 20 years to a crowd that definitely aren't fans of his music," one user shared.
"It was hilarious," they added. "This reaction makes me like Melania."
Others were far more critical, with one describing her expression as "pure cringe," and another said that Melania was "wishing she was somewhere else."
"It is difficult not to laugh at him," joked another. "I understand her struggle."
Thursday was the only night Melania, who has avoided the public throughout her husband's campaign, made an appearance at the convention – despite previous reports claiming she had plans to attend.
While she did not speak at the convention, she did join Trump after his acceptance speech, and the two shared a kiss as he officially became the party's presidential candidate.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & USA TODAY Network