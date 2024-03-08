Melania Trump's former aide explains why she's been absent from campaign trail

Palm Beach, Florida - A former aide to Melania Trump has weighed in on why she has been absent throughout Donald Trump 's presidential campaign for re-election.

On Thursday, former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shared a screenshot on X of a Page Six headline that says Melania's absence at her husband's Super Tuesday victory party has sparked concerns of "marital woes."

"Melania Trump was NOT at Donald's victory party because she did NOT have to be," Wolkoff wrote in the post. "His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be.

"NOThing more, NOThing less."

The night marked a huge win for Donald, as he officially became the Republican Party's nominee for president, and, despite what Wolkoff said, his wife's absence caused fervent speculation from both supporters and critics.

Wolkoff's comments, which seemed to be aimed at dispelling any notion that there is trouble in paradise for the Trumps, come into conflict with the former president's own promise that his wife would soon play a "big role" in his campaign.

Sources close to Melania have also claimed that she's planning a comeback to the public eye in 2024 in an effort to "join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history."