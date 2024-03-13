Melania reportedly wanted Donald Trump "humiliated" over alleged affair

New York, New York - After Donald Trump's hush money scandal hit very close to home, a new book says Melania Trump wanted her husband "humiliated" over the affair.

Melania Trump was reportedly furious with her husband and wanted him "humiliated" over the then-president's hush money scandal. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Per the New York Post, the explosive revelations are featured in journalist Katie Rogers' recently released book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.

In it, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says that Melania was furious when news of Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels emerged.

"To communicate her anger to the president," Grisham told Rogers that the Slovenian-born model refused to join him on an official overseas trip.

"I think she was p***ed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off," Trump's ex-aide is quoted as saying.

The scandal had ramifications that went far beyond the domestic sphere. Daniels claimed she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the sexual encounter, which she says took place in 2006, while Melania was pregnant with Barron, Trump's youngest child.