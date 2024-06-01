Michelle Obama "heartbroken" after death of her beloved mother

Washington DC - Marian Robinson, the mother of former first lady Michelle Obama , passed away "peacefully" at the age of 86 on Friday, her family said.

Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson (r.), passed away on Friday at the age of 86, her family announced in a statement. © Mitchell Layton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all," Robinson's family said in a statement.



Though she eschewed the spotlight, Robinson was present for some of the Obama family's most visible moments, often appearing at holiday celebrations or other events alongside the first couple and their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

On election night in 2008, she was famously photographed holding her son-in-law Barack Obama's hand while the two sat on a couch as results poured in, sweeping him into office as the nation's first Black president.

"At every step, as our families went down paths none of us could have predicted, she remained our refuge from the storm, keeping our feet on solid ground," the statement read.

Michelle Obama said she was "heartbroken" by the sad news.