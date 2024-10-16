Michelle Obama set to headline Atlanta event in support of Kamala Harris

Atlanta, Georgia - Michelle Obama will soon headline an event to rally support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris only days before the election.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to headline a rally in Atlanta days before the presidential election to rally support for Kamala Harris. © Collage: DUSTIN FRANZ / AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the group When We All Vote – a nonpartisan voting initiative Obama founded in 2018 – announced that they would be hosting a rally headlined by the former first lady in Georgia's capital on October 29.

The event, which will take place seven days before election day, aims to "mobilize first-time voters while celebrating the organizations and partners who work year-round to ensure that Georgia voters are registered and ready to vote."

Obama has kept a relatively low profile throughout much of the 2024 race. Back in August, she gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention enthusiastically praising Harris, but has not yet hit the trail to campaign for her.

Sources close to Obama recently told NBC News that she has expressed concerns about her security following the two recent assassination attempts on Republican candidate Donald Trump.