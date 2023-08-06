Mike Pence drops bombshell hint about Trump trial testimony!

New York, New York - Former Vice President Mike Pence strongly suggested that he might be willing to testify against his ex-boss, Donald Trump, if push came to shove in the 2020 election interference case.

Former VP Mike Pence (r.) hinted that he would be willing to act as witness in the trial of ex-President Donald Trump. © Collage: REUTERS

In the latest sign of a complete breakdown in relations between the two former allies, Pence dropped the hint during an appearance on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

Asked by Major Garrett if he'd consider being a witness against Trump in the upcoming trial – which some are arguing should be televised – Pence said he currently had "no plans to testify," but added: "We'll respond to the call of the law, if it comes and we'll just tell the truth."

"I took that oath in... January 2017 to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence said.

"I made that promise to the American people and to Almighty God, and by His grace, and with their support, we kept that oath every single day, including through that day and- and we'll continue to tell that story everywhere we go."

As far as being branded a "traitor" and a "sellout" by Trump, the 64-year-old was more forceful: "He was wrong then. He's wrong now. I had no right to overturn the election."