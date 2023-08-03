Mike Pence takes another shot at Donald Trump in response to indictment

Indianapolis, Indiana - As Donald Trump lashed out in response to his latest indictment, he faced more withering criticism from former ally and VP Mike Pence, who accused the ex-president of relying on "crackpot lawyers" for advice.

Former VP Mike Pence (l.) blasted his ex-boss Donald Trump in response to his third indictment. © REUTERS

Donald Trump's legal woes are accumulating, with the latest being a 45-page indictment that argues he put the foundations of American democracy at risk by conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results.



A key figure in the indictment was then-vice president Mike Pence, who provided prosecutors "contemporaneous notes" that he took documenting the efforts to reverse the poll outcome.

Pence, who is likely to be a star witness in any eventual trial, offered unyielding criticism on Wednesday of Trump for pressuring him to thwart the will of the voters by refusing to certify Joe Biden's election victory at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol that day called for Pence to be hanged over his refusal.

While initially avoiding direct criticism, the ex-Indiana governor has been increasingly vocal in his condemnations of his former boss.