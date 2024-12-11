Mitch McConnell receives medical care after latest health incident on the job

Washington DC - Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly fell after a lunch meeting on Tuesday, just the latest in a line of apparent health incidents suffered by the 82-year-old Republican.

The Senate minority leader was spotted at the Capitol with a wrist brace and face bandage after the tumble.

"He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule," an aide said in a statement to The Hill.

A medical team was reportedly seen accompanying McConnell back to his office after the lunch, which was hosted by Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso of Wyoming, ahead of his weekly press conference.

This is not McConnell's first fall. In 2023, he had to go to the hospital after tripping at a Washington dinner party and suffering a concussion and minor rib fracture.

That same year, he made headlines for freezing up during two separate public speaking engagements.

Last February, McConnell announced he would step down as Republican leader in the Senate. John Thune of South Dakota has been tapped as his replacement come January, when Republicans will retake control of the upper chamber.