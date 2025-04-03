Nancy Mace claims "system is rigged" as charges against alleged attacker are dropped

Washington DC - Charges have been dropped for an activist whom South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace claims assaulted her during an event last year.

According to NBC News, prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for DC submitted a filing with a Superior Court on Tuesday, dropping the single charge of assaulting a government official against James McIntyre, a foster care advocate from Illinois.

During an event celebrating the Foster Care Independence Act at the capitol on December 10, Mace claimed McIntyre "aggressively and in an exaggerated manner" shook her arm, and she was "unable to pull away when she tried."

She notably denied help from paramedics.

McIntyre was arrested by Capitol Police, though he and several witnesses claimed he simply shook Mace's hand, and told her, "Trans youth are also foster youth, and they need your support."

That same day, Mace shared an X post claiming she was "physically accosted" by "a pro-tr*ns man," and disavowed "tr*ns violence and threats on my life."

"One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm, and it'll heal just fine," she added.

The next day, she shared a photo of herself with her arm in a sling.