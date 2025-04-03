Nancy Mace claims "system is rigged" as charges against alleged attacker are dropped
Washington DC - Charges have been dropped for an activist whom South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace claims assaulted her during an event last year.
According to NBC News, prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office for DC submitted a filing with a Superior Court on Tuesday, dropping the single charge of assaulting a government official against James McIntyre, a foster care advocate from Illinois.
During an event celebrating the Foster Care Independence Act at the capitol on December 10, Mace claimed McIntyre "aggressively and in an exaggerated manner" shook her arm, and she was "unable to pull away when she tried."
She notably denied help from paramedics.
McIntyre was arrested by Capitol Police, though he and several witnesses claimed he simply shook Mace's hand, and told her, "Trans youth are also foster youth, and they need your support."
That same day, Mace shared an X post claiming she was "physically accosted" by "a pro-tr*ns man," and disavowed "tr*ns violence and threats on my life."
"One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm, and it'll heal just fine," she added.
The next day, she shared a photo of herself with her arm in a sling.
Nancy Mace responds to the charges being dropped
While her story certainly should not be discredited, it is worth noting that since Mace was first elected to Congress back in 2021, she has built a reputation for embellishing facts, pushing hateful rhetoric – particularly aimed at the trans community – and persistently trying to get media attention with bizarre publicity stunts.
She now has her sights on running for Governor in South Carolina.
In a statement following the dropping of the charges, McIntyre said he was "pleased but not surprised that these baseless charges have been dropped," and accused Mace of having a "desire to criminalize anyone who advocates for the needs of our trans youth."
In her own statement, Mace vowed to continue her fight.
"When a man can physically assault a woman in the halls of Congress, with impunity, it sends an appalling message to every woman in America," Mace said. "If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere.
"I filed charges, and they were inexplicably ignored," she added. "But I will not be. I will not back down. I will not be intimidated. And I sure as hell won't stay silent."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Imagn Images