Newsom hits back after Mike Johnson suggests wild punishment for LA protest response

Los Angeles, California - Governor Gavin Newsom has responded after Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called for him to face a bizarre punishment for his handling of the ongoing Los Angeles protests.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (l.) recently suggested California Governor Gavin Newsom should face a bizarre form of public punishment for his leadership. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a press conference on Tuesday, Johnson was asked if he believed Newsom should "face consequences in a legal way," and while he refused to call for his arrest as President Donald Trump and border czar Tom Homan have, Johnson suggested another way the governor could be punished.

"That's not my lane. I'm not going to give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested," Johnson said.

"But he ought to be tarred and feathered, I'll say that."

Johnson went on to argue that Newsom is "standing in the way" of the Trump administration from carrying out federal law by ordering Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to carry out aggressive raids across the US, which have sparked the protests in LA.

In an X post later that day, Newsom shared a clip of Johnson's comments, writing, "Good to know we're skipping the arrest and going straight for the 1700s style forms of punishment."

"A fitting threat given the GOP want to bring our country back to the 18th century," Newsom added.