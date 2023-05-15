Nikki Haley calls federal abortion ban "unrealistic" in surprising U-turn

New York, New York - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says a federal abortion ban would be "unrealistic" for the US.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is under fire after she said a federal abortion ban is "unrealistic." © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Sunday, Haley sat down for an interview on Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan, and shared her thoughts on the biggest issues facing the Republican Party today.

When asked about abortion, a topic that is a major talking point for the party right now, she surprisingly shared that she is not necessarily in favor of a federal ban.

"I'm not going to lie to the American people," Haley said. "Nothing's going to happen if we don't get 60 votes in the Senate. We're not even close to that on the Republican or the Democrat side."

"At the federal level, it's not realistic," she added. "It's not being honest with the American people."

While Haley, who is currently the only female in the race, says she is against abortion and even passed an abortion ban when she was a South Carolina senator, she hasn't been clear about what she would do if she becomes president.

When asked, she tends to dodge the question, calling for a consensus to be reached before committing to anything.

"You know, there's some states that have been pro-life, I welcome that," Haley continued in the interview. "There are some states that have erred on the side of abortion. I wish that wasn't the case, but it is. I think that we need to make sure that people's voices are heard."

