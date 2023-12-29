Nikki Haley grilled by 9-year-old on if she would pardon Donald Trump
Plymouth, New Hampshire - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was pressed by a child during a recent event on whether she would pardon Donald Trump if she wins the White House.
The former South Carolina governor was asked about pardoning the former president by a 9-year-old named Adam during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.
"So Chris Christie thinks that you're a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue. And honestly, I agree with him. You're basically the new John Kerry," the boy quipped, gaining some laughs from the audience.
"How can you change your opinion like that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?" he added.
"I would pardon Trump if he is found guilty," Haley responded.
"What's in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country."
Will Donald Trump be pardoned?
Trump is currently the front-runner in the Republican primary race by a wide margin, with Haley recently becoming his biggest rival after several surges in polls. He is also facing 91 criminal charges, which may threaten his re-election efforts.
Her comments come a day after she faced criticism for failing to name slavery when she was asked, "What was the cause of the United States Civil War?" during a rally on Wednesday.
Haley went on to add that she would pardon Trump "so that we can move on as a country and no longer talk about him."
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Joseph Prezioso / AFP