Nikki Haley grilled by 9-year-old on if she would pardon Donald Trump

Plymouth, New Hampshire - Presidential candidate Nikki Haley was pressed by a child during a recent event on whether she would pardon Donald Trump if she wins the White House.

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire, presidential candidate Nikki Haley (r.) said she would pardon Donald Trump if she wins the presidency in 2024. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The former South Carolina governor was asked about pardoning the former president by a 9-year-old named Adam during a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Thursday.

"So Chris Christie thinks that you're a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue. And honestly, I agree with him. You're basically the new John Kerry," the boy quipped, gaining some laughs from the audience.

"How can you change your opinion like that in just eight years, and will you pardon Donald Trump?" he added.

"I would pardon Trump if he is found guilty," Haley responded.

"What's in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country."