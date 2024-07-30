North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper steps back from Kamala Harris veepstakes

Raleigh, North Carolina - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced he is withdrawing from the race to become Kamala Harris ' vice presidential pick.

"I strongly support Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for President. I know she's going to win and I was honored to be considered for this role," Cooper shared in a post on X.

"This just wasn't the right time for North Carolina and for me to potentially be on a national ticket," he continued.

"As I've said from the beginning, she has an outstanding list of people from which to choose, and we'll all work to make sure she wins."

The 67-year-old Democrat was among the potential running mates reportedly under consideration by Harris, who is widely expected to win the party nomination for president.

Also on the list are Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. All are white males.

Cooper is in his final year as North Carolina governor. Had he become Harris' VP pick, far-right Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson would have stepped in to complete the current term.