NY Governor Hochul shocks with potential face mask ban on subways

New York, New York - Governor Kathy Hochul is reportedly mulling a ban on face masks in New York City subways in apparent response to pro- Palestine protests.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a "New York Stands With Israel" vigil and rally in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hochul announced at a press conference Thursday she was considering the move after "a group donning masks took over a subway car, scaring riders and chanting things about Hitler and wiping out Jews," the Associated Press reported.

It was not immediately clear what she was referring to, although the incident allegedly occurred Monday night – the same day Gaza solidarity protesters rallied in Union Square Park to call for a permanent ceasefire and an end to US aid to Israel.

"We will not tolerate individuals using masks to evade responsibility for criminal or threatening behavior," the New York Democrat said. "My team is working on a solution, but on a subway, people should not be able to hide behind a mask to commit crimes."

In 2020, ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the public face mask ban in place since the 1800s as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. People on the NYC subway were required to wear masks until September 2022.

Over the last seven days, New York recorded an average of 475 people per day testing positive for Covid-19, according to city government data.

Hochul has not yet released details of the proposed new policy, but she said it would include "common-sense exemptions" for people with health, religious, or cultural considerations.