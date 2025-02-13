Trump's Justice Department sues New York in latest anti-migrant move

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration filed a lawsuit against New York on Wednesday accusing the Democratic-governed state of hindering anti- migrant crackdowns.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi (2nd from r.) said the Justice Department was suing the state of New York. © REUTERS

The legal action comes a week after the Justice Department sued Chicago and the state of Illinois on similar grounds.

"We sued Illinois and New York didn't listen," Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a press conference. "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today."

"If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable," she said. "And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next."

Donald Trump pledged during his 2024 presidential campaign to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history.

Bondi complained about legal restrictions placed on police officers in New York.

"If (they) pull over someone and don't have access to their background, they have no idea who they're dealing with," she said.

New York's Department of Motor Vehicles also has a "tipoff provision" to "inform any illegal alien when a federal immigration agency has requested their information," Bondi claimed.

"It's unconstitutional, and that's why we filed this lawsuit."