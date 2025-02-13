Trump's Justice Department sues New York in latest anti-migrant move
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration filed a lawsuit against New York on Wednesday accusing the Democratic-governed state of hindering anti-migrant crackdowns.
The legal action comes a week after the Justice Department sued Chicago and the state of Illinois on similar grounds.
"We sued Illinois and New York didn't listen," Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a press conference. "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today."
"If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable," she said. "And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next."
Donald Trump pledged during his 2024 presidential campaign to carry out the largest mass deportation in US history.
Bondi complained about legal restrictions placed on police officers in New York.
"If (they) pull over someone and don't have access to their background, they have no idea who they're dealing with," she said.
New York's Department of Motor Vehicles also has a "tipoff provision" to "inform any illegal alien when a federal immigration agency has requested their information," Bondi claimed.
"It's unconstitutional, and that's why we filed this lawsuit."
Trump administration ratchets up attacks on sanctuary cities
Bondi was accompanied at the press conference by a woman whose 20-year-old daughter was murdered by a member of the MS-13 gang who the attorney general said should not have been allowed into the country.
"No other parents should suffer by having their child murdered by somebody that shouldn't be here," Bondi said. "Millions of illegal aliens with violent records have flooded into our communities, bringing violence and deadly drugs with them."
Trump and his far-right allies have repeated the falsehood that undocumented migrants are disproportionately responsible for crime, despite research showing US citizens commit more offenses per capita.
After taking office, Trump declared a "national emergency" on the southern US border and signed an executive order stating that undocumented migrants present "significant threats to national security and public safety."
The Republican has long promised legal action against sanctuary states and cities, which are largely led by Democrats.
Cover photo: REUTERS