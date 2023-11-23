NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in bombshell legal filing

New York, New York - Tough-on-crime New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexual assault during his time with the New York Police Department (NYPD).

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been hit with a sexual assault allegation. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the three-page summons states.



The summons was filed late Wednesday under the Adult Survivors Act and also names the NYPD and the Guardian Association of the NYPD as defendants, The Messenger reported.

The identity of the accuser has not yet been released, nor have details of the alleged assault. A full complaint is to follow.

The woman is seeking a trial and at least $5 million.

A New York City Hall spokesperson has claimed that the mayor does not know the accuser in the case.

The filing marks the latest setback for the former NYPD captain, who is also involved in a federal corruption investigation into whether his 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey's government and others.