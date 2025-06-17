Bernie Sanders gives huge boost to Zohran Mamdani in race for NYC mayor!

Washington DC - Independent Senator Bernie Sanders gave New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani another huge boost with an official endorsement on Tuesday.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) announced he has endorsed Zohran Mamdani to be the next mayor of New York City. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sanders praised the progressive state assembly member as "the best choice."

"At this dangerous moment in history, status quo politics isn't good enough," Sanders wrote.

"We need new leadership that is prepared to stand up to powerful corporate interests & fight for the working class."

The post included a separate post from Mamdani, who described Sanders as "the single most influential political figure in my life," and vowed as mayor, he would "strive to live up to his example by fighting for the working class every day."

Mamdani has also been endorsed by NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been traveling around the country with Sanders as part of their "Fight Oligarchy" tour.

The 33-year-old rising star is neck-and-neck in the Democratic primaries with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is angling for a political comeback after resigning from his position amid sexual assault allegations from multiple women.

While Cuomo was the frontrunner for most of the primary race, a recent poll from Public Policy Polling found Mamdani in the lead for the first time.