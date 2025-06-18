NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks out after release from ICE custody

New York, New York - New York mayoral candidate Brad Lander called for greater protections for due process rights after he was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at an immigration court.

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander speaks at a rally in Manhattan after being released by ICE on June 17, 2025. © REUTERS

Lander was accompanied by his wife, Meg Barnette, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul as he exited the Manhattan federal building following his arrest by masked agents earlier that day.

The New York City comptroller and mayoral hopeful had spent over four hours in custody, his office said.

"I am happy to report I am just fine. I lost a button," Lander joked, before turning serious. "I'm going to sleep in my bed tonight safe with my family. I'm grateful to hear that charges are not being brought, but if they are, I've got a lawyer. I don't have to worry about my due process rights."

Lander had been volunteering for the third week in a row with the Immigrant Advocates Response Collaborative to accompany families amid reports that ICE agents have been swarming immigration courts to detain people showing up for hearings.

The city's top financial officer had linked arms with a man named Edgardo whom he was accompanying and asked ICE officers if they had a warrant as they tried to arrest him. Video shows the agents refusing to show any warrant and forcefully shoving Lander before handcuffing him and taking him inside an elevator.

"Edgardo is in ICE detention, and he's not going to sleep in his bed tonight. So far as I know, he has no lawyer. He has been stripped of his due process rights by a government and a judge that owe him a credible fear hearing before they deport him," Lander said.

"I will be fine, but Edgardo is not going to be fine. And the rule of law is not fine. And our constitutional democracy is not fine."