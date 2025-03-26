Trump suggests a "compensation fund" for January 6 rioters may be in the works

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently said his administration is looking into providing a "compensation fund" for those convicted in relation to the January 6 Capitol riots.

President Donald Trump has revealed there has been a lot of talk in his administration of forming a compensation fund for the pardoned January 6 Capitol rioters. © Collage: BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim Watson / AFP

In a recent interview with Newsmax, anchor Greg Kelly asked the president if there was any talk of a fund being created for the rioters, because they lost "opportunity" and "income."

Trump responded that there has been talk among "a lot of people" in his administration because they "really like that group of people."

"They were patriots as far as I'm concerned," Trump said. "They were treated unfairly."

Instead of elaborating on the fund, Trump went on to lament that the media "never talks about how big the crowd was that day," but will praise Senator Bernie Sanders for being able to pull in a large audience.

The president's remarks come after he pardoned over 1,500 rioters, many of which were accused of committing violent acts.

At another point in the interview, Trump praised Ashli Babbitt, a rioter that was fatally shot by a Capitol officer while she was attempting to break into the building through a broken window.