Paul Pelosi's attacker makes startling revelations in tearful testimony

San Francisco, California - The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer last year told a California jury that the former House speaker 's spouse was never his "intended target" and that he's sorry for the injuries he inflicted.

David DePape (l.) said he regretted the injuries he caused Paul Pelosi, who was never the "intended target" of his attack. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

David DePape entered the Pelosi home in San Francisco at the end of October 2022, a few days before the midterm elections, wielding rope, gloves, duct tape and a small sledgehammer.



DePape, who faces possible life in prison if convicted of assault and kidnapping, detailed his conspiracy beliefs in the courtroom, a day after Pelosi himself testified about the harrowing experience.

He cried several times on the stand as he detailed his view of the world, according to multiple reports.

DePape explained that he listened to right-wing podcasts and believed in conspiracy theories, including that the US government was responsible for 9/11 and that politicians are part of a network of pedophiles.

His initial plan was to target Nancy Pelosi, and on encountering her husband kept asking, "Where's Nancy?"



Paul Pelosi managed to alert the police, and officers captured the assault on body cams.

"I reacted because my plan was basically ruined," DePape said of the alleged attack.