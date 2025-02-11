Pete Hegseth renames military base after racist Confederate general: "Bragg is back!"

On Monday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth signed an order reinstating the name of one of the country's largest military bases. © Oliver Contreras / AFP

On Sunday, the White House issued a press release announcing that Fort Liberty in North Carolina will go back to its original name, Fort Roland L. Bragg.

"The new name pays tribute to [Private First Class] Roland L. Bragg, a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge," the release states.

"This change underscores the installation's legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation."

In a post shared on X, Hegseth wrote "Bragg is back!" and included a video of himself signing the order.

According to CNN, the base was originally named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg in 1918. A congressional commission that pushed for the name to be changed in 2023 described Bragg as "one of the worst generals of the Civil War" and said he was "widely disliked in the pre-Civil War US Army and within the Confederate Army by peers and subordinates alike."

It appears Hegseth chose a different figure with the same last name as a way to pay homage to the Confederacy, while also trolling critics.