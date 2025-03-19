Mayor Monroe Nichols signs executive order designating Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Mayor Monroe Nichols has declared June 1 a city holiday to commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre amid a reinvigorated push for justice and reparations .

Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an executive order designating June 1 as Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Nichols signed an executive order on Sunday designating Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day in remembrance of the lives lost in one of the US' worst incidents of racial terror.

"For too long, this tragic event was erased from public discourse, leaving generations without an understanding of its impact on Tulsa and our nation," the mayor said in a statement.

"It’s left to this generation of Tulsans to find a united path forward that acknowledges our history, addresses the harm caused by it and moves us forward together."

The Tulsa Race Massacre saw law enforcement officers and deputized civilians launch a brutal white-supremacist attack on Tulsa's Greenwood District, known as Black Wall Street.

Over May 31 and June 1, 1921, at least 300 Black residents were slaughtered and 35 square blocks of the neighborhood destroyed – with the city swiftly moving to cover up the crimes.