Rep Jamaal Bowman pleads guilty in House fire alarm debacle

Washington DC - Democratic Representative Jamaal Bowman appeared in court on Thursday after he was charged with pulling a fire alarm at a House building last month, an incident he claims was an "accident."

On Thursday, Representative Jamaal Bowman plead guilty in court after he was charged with a misdemeanor for falsely pulling a fire alarm in September.

A false alarm has its consequences.

Bowman will plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge of falsely pulling a fire alarm, has agreed to pay a $1,000 fine, and ordered to issue a formal apology to Capitol Police, according to NBC News.

Bowman agreed to the plea deal with the attorney general's office, which will see him on probation until the charges are then dropped at a sentencing hearing in January.

"I got to take responsibility for it," he said.

On September 30, Bowman was caught on surveillance video setting off the alarm as he appeared to be trying to exit the building.

Critics have speculated he was attempting to stall a spending vote bill that was taking place in a nearby building.

The New York congressman has repeatedly insisted that he was in fact "trying urgently" to make it in time to cast his vote, and he thought the alarm would open the door.

"I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused," he said afterward.