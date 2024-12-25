Republican House candidate stages mock execution of immigrant in unhinged video

Houston, Texas - A failed candidate for Missouri secretary of state now gunning for a congressional seat in Texas posted a video of herself summarily executing a dummy representing an immigrant.

Valentina Gomez, a far-right candidate running for a Texas congressional seat, posted a video of herself executing a dummy representing an immigrant. © Screenshot/X/@ValentinaForUSA

Valentina Gomez, a far-right 25-year-old aiming to unseat Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw in Texas, posted the clip on X, where it is now restricted due to its incredibly violent imagery.

It features a dummy dressed in all-black and tied to a chair. Gomez nonchalantly shots it in the head, before going on an unhinged rant about undocumented migrants.

"It's that simple. Public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don't deserve to be deported, they deserve to be ended," she says to the camera.

Fellow far-right agitator and Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer praised Gomez for a "great video," which was posted a day before the president-elect promised to "vigorously pursue the death penalty" to protect "American families."

Trump and his allies have taken violent and racist attitudes towards immigrants to new heights over the past months, vowing to implement mass deportations.

Gomez, herself an immigrant from Colombia who was soundly beaten in the Missouri primaries for secretary of state, even attracted the attention of Gustavo Petro, the president of her birth country.

"She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian," he wrote on X.