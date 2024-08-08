RFK Jr. admits he has been collecting roadkill forever: "I have a freezer full of it!"

New York, New York - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doubling down on his now infamous roadkill bear story, claiming he's been picking up dead animals for years.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently admitted he has been picking up roadkill for years following backlash from his infamous bear story. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & SERGIO FLORES / AFP

According to The Associated Press, Kennedy was speaking to reporters in the hallway of a courthouse on Wednesday, when one asked if he had ever picked up other roadkill.

"I've been picking up roadkill my whole life. I have a freezer full of it," Kennedy responded with a laugh.

The Independent candidate's campaign spokesperson Stefanie Spear later clarified that Kennedy was not joking, as he uses the meat to feed his pet birds.

The bizarre admission comes after Kennedy recently shared a video on social media, in which he recounted the story of how he picked up a roadkill bear he spotted while in New York back in 2014.

Kennedy claimed he intended to put the meat in his refrigerator, but ended up dumping it in Central Park as a prank after forgetting it in his car for several hours.

The politician has made a number of bizarre claims and admissions while on the campaign trail, but has chosen to stand by them, arguing that he had "a very, very rambunctious youth."