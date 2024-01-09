RFK Jr. bails on planned event after "celebrity guests" drop out

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy announced that he would not attend a planned birthday event after numerous celebrity guests refused to attend. © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, RFK Jr.'s campaign shared a statement with The Daily Beast, announcing that he "will not be attending" the event to ring in his 70th birthday scheduled for January 22 in Indian Wells, California.

The moves come after American Values 2024, the super PAC that organized the event, falsely claimed that several "celebrity guests" were expected to attend, including singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, actor Martin Sheen, and former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

All four have since come forward to say they will not be attending, with some even disavowing the idea of supporting RFK Jr.

Warwick told Page Six that she never agreed to attend, saying, "I'm not backing him. No, no, and no!" A representative for Tyson also told the outlet that he would not be attending, adding that Tyson was "not a fundraiser."

Sheen recently shared on social media that he won't be there as he has endorsed Joe Biden for president, and a spokesperson for Bocelli said he was never asked, and he will be out of the country.