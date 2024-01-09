RFK Jr. bails on planned event after "celebrity guests" drop out
Los Angeles, California - Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has bailed on a planned birthday bash after a number of "celebrity guests" refused to make appearances.
On Monday, RFK Jr.'s campaign shared a statement with The Daily Beast, announcing that he "will not be attending" the event to ring in his 70th birthday scheduled for January 22 in Indian Wells, California.
The moves come after American Values 2024, the super PAC that organized the event, falsely claimed that several "celebrity guests" were expected to attend, including singers Dionne Warwick and Andrea Bocelli, actor Martin Sheen, and former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.
All four have since come forward to say they will not be attending, with some even disavowing the idea of supporting RFK Jr.
Warwick told Page Six that she never agreed to attend, saying, "I'm not backing him. No, no, and no!" A representative for Tyson also told the outlet that he would not be attending, adding that Tyson was "not a fundraiser."
Sheen recently shared on social media that he won't be there as he has endorsed Joe Biden for president, and a spokesperson for Bocelli said he was never asked, and he will be out of the country.
The American Values 2024 PAC, which previously claimed that "guests will be announced... early next week," has not commented on if the event is still on in light of RFK Jr.'s absence.
