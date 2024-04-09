RFK Jr. campaign courts Republicans for ballot access: "Get rid of Biden"
New York, New York - An official for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has pitched the idea to Republicans that he can help them win the 2025 election.
According to CNN, Rita Palma, the director for RFK's New York campaign, recently held a meeting with local Republicans to push for Kennedy to be included on the state's election ballots.
Palma argued that it was the campaign's "number one priority" to "get rid of [President Joe] Biden" by getting on the ballots, allowing Republican challenger Donald Trump to win the traditionally blue state.
"The only way that Trump can [have a] remote possibility of taking New York is if Bobby is on the ballot," she said. "If it's Trump vs. Biden, Biden wins. Biden wins six days, seven days a week.
"With Bobby in the mix, anything can happen," she added.
Will Robert F. Kennedy sway the 2024 presidential election?
Palma's remarks came as Kennedy, who is running as an Independent, has faced criticism of being a possible "spoiler" for either Trump or Biden.
The Kennedy campaign's national director, Amaryllis Fox, issued a statement noting that Palma is only "a ballot access consultant" and "is not involved in electoral strategy, nationally or in New York."
"Palma was speaking as a private citizen," the campaign added, "and her statements in no way reflect the strategy of the Kennedy campaign, which is to win the White House with votes from former Trump and Biden supporters alike."
Cover photo: THOS ROBINSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP