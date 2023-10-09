RFK Jr. declares himself an Independent candidate during massive rally

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced during a rally on Monday that he will now be running as an Independent candidate for president. © Screenshot / YouTube / Team Kennedy

RFK held the event at Independence Mall in front of the National Constitution Center on Monday, with a crowd of hundreds chanting "Bobby!" as they anxiously waited for him to speak.

After a handful of guest speakers, including his wife Cheryl Hines, hyped up the crowd for "the next President of the United States," RFK finally took the stage.

Kennedy spoke about how he believes the "division" between political parties and the infighting between politicians is "orchestrated," and bringing the country together is his top priority.

"We are told today that our nation is hopelessly divided, but I found something different as I traveled the country," he explained, adding that "there are a lot of quiet Americans that are looking in disgust at the vitriol... they want it to end."

"And that's why I am here today," he went on to say. "I'm here to declare myself an Independent candidate."