RFK Jr. declares himself an Independent candidate during massive rally
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a rally where he made his promised "major announcement."
RFK held the event at Independence Mall in front of the National Constitution Center on Monday, with a crowd of hundreds chanting "Bobby!" as they anxiously waited for him to speak.
After a handful of guest speakers, including his wife Cheryl Hines, hyped up the crowd for "the next President of the United States," RFK finally took the stage.
Kennedy spoke about how he believes the "division" between political parties and the infighting between politicians is "orchestrated," and bringing the country together is his top priority.
"We are told today that our nation is hopelessly divided, but I found something different as I traveled the country," he explained, adding that "there are a lot of quiet Americans that are looking in disgust at the vitriol... they want it to end."
"And that's why I am here today," he went on to say. "I'm here to declare myself an Independent candidate."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has had issues with the Democratic Party
Kennedy has regularly voiced his dissatisfaction with the Democratic National Committee, repeatedly claiming that they have "rigged" the race as the DNC has chosen to back President Joe Biden's re-election effort, and canceled all debate events.
He has also struggled to connect with the party's base as his anti-vaccination views and penchant for conspiracy theories have not been received well by liberal voters. He has gained popularity with Republicans, and the party's front-runner Donald Trump even described him as a "common sense guy."
An independent run could siphon votes from candidates of the two primary parties, but as RFK Jr. has support on both sides of the political aisle, it's uncertain which party would benefit more from such an event.
Kennedy confidently noted that while an Independent candidate has run before, what separates him from the rest is that "this time the Independent is going to win."
Cover photo: Screenshot / YouTube / Team Kennedy