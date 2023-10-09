"Still a Democrat!": RNC denounces RFK Jr. for running as an Independent

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a response after former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will now be running on the Independent ticket.

After presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he is now running as an Independent, the Republican National Committee responded. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement on behalf of the committee titled "23 Reasons to Oppose RFK Jr." where she argues that since he failed to "gain traction with the liberals" he is now "running under the guise" of an Independent.

She lists examples that prove that Kennedy is actually a Democrat, such as how he has praised liberal leaders – like Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Hillary Clinton – in the past, he "supports divisive and unconstitutional affirmative action policies," and he has admitted that his Independent run will "take more votes from the Republican candidate than Biden."

"Make no mistake – a Democrat in Independent's clothing is still a Democrat," McDaniel states.

Kennedy, who made his announcement during a large rally that same day, began his candidacy as a Democrat but has been unsuccessful in connecting with Democratic voters. The Democratic National Committee has also endorsed President Joe Biden's re-election bid and canceled all party events, making it close to impossible for candidates like RFK Jr. and Marianne Williamson to get ahead.

But the RNC isn't the only entity speaking out against RFK Jr.'s political ambitions.