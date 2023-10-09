"Still a Democrat!": RNC denounces RFK Jr. for running as an Independent
Washington DC - The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a response after former Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he will now be running on the Independent ticket.
On Monday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released a statement on behalf of the committee titled "23 Reasons to Oppose RFK Jr." where she argues that since he failed to "gain traction with the liberals" he is now "running under the guise" of an Independent.
She lists examples that prove that Kennedy is actually a Democrat, such as how he has praised liberal leaders – like Barack Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Hillary Clinton – in the past, he "supports divisive and unconstitutional affirmative action policies," and he has admitted that his Independent run will "take more votes from the Republican candidate than Biden."
"Make no mistake – a Democrat in Independent's clothing is still a Democrat," McDaniel states.
Kennedy, who made his announcement during a large rally that same day, began his candidacy as a Democrat but has been unsuccessful in connecting with Democratic voters. The Democratic National Committee has also endorsed President Joe Biden's re-election bid and canceled all party events, making it close to impossible for candidates like RFK Jr. and Marianne Williamson to get ahead.
But the RNC isn't the only entity speaking out against RFK Jr.'s political ambitions.
RFK Jr.'s sister denounces his candidacy
The Kennedy family name has a long and rich legacy in American politics, especially within the Democratic Party, and members of RFK Jr.'s family haven't been very supportive of his efforts as some publicly condemned controversial statements he has made in the past.
The candidate's sister Kerry Kennedy shared a statement after his announcement, arguing that his decision to run against Joe Biden is "dangerous to our country."
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment," she added. "We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."
Despite the fact that an Independent candidate has never won a major election in the US, RFK Jr. is confident that "this time will be different."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP