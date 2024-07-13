RFK Jr. sends "apology" text to sexual assault accuser: "I have no memory of this"

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly sent an apology text to a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her years ago, and she isn't at all impressed.

According to The Washington Post, RFK sent the series of messages to Eliza Cooney, who recently came forward with allegations that he groped her in the 1990s while she worked for him and his then-wife as a part-time babysitter.

"I read your description of an episode in which I touched you in an unwanted manner," Kennedy wrote. "I have no memory of this incident, but I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings.

"If I hurt you, it was inadvertent," he added. "I feel badly for doing so."

He went on to note that he has "no agenda... other than making the most sincere and earnest amends."

Cooney's story first surfaced in a Vanity Fair article published earlier this month, which included a number of other allegations about the candidate. RFK initially refused to deny or confirm Cooney's story but said he had "a very, very rambunctious youth."