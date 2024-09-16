RFK Jr. under investigation for beheading a whale with a chainsaw years ago

Glendale, Arizona - Politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he is currently being investigated by federal authorities for hacking off the head of a dead whale with a chainsaw years ago.

According to NBC News, Kennedy spoke at a campaign event in support of presidential nominee Donald Trump on Saturday, where he claimed authorities had reached out to him "this week."

"I received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute saying that they were investigating me for collecting a whale specimen 20 years ago," Kennedy told the crowd.

"This is all about the weaponization of our government against political opponents," he added.

Last month, shortly after RFK dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Trump, an interview his daughter Kick Kennedy did with Town & Country magazine back in 2012 resurfaced.

In it, she told a story of how her father grabbed her and a chainsaw and drove five hours to decapitate a whale that had washed ashore in Massachusetts.

After the story resurfaced, the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund put out a statement calling on Kennedy to be investigated, and urged him to "surrender this whale skull and any other illegally collected wildlife parts to the authorities."