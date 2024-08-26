Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter claims he decapitated a whale when she was a kid

Los Angeles, California - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have dropped out of the presidential race, but the bizarre news stories about the politician 's past keep coming.

A resurfaced interview from 2012 reveals Robert Kennedy Jr.'s daughter (r.) telling the story of him cutting off the head of a dead whale when she was a child. © Collage: Olivier Touron / AFP & Mike Pont / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in 2012, RFK's daughter, Kick Kennedy, did an interview with Town & Country magazine, where she recalled the story of how her father once heard there was a dead whale washed ashore in Massachusetts.

RFK grabbed his then-six-year-old daughter and a chainsaw and drove five hours from their home in New York to cut the whale's head off.

"Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Kick shared.

"We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us," she added.

The interview resurfaced over the weekend after Kick was reportedly seen hanging out with actor Ben Affleck, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

RFK Jr., who dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump last Friday, has faced similar stories about his habit of collecting dead animals.