Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter claims he decapitated a whale when she was a kid
Los Angeles, California - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have dropped out of the presidential race, but the bizarre news stories about the politician's past keep coming.
Back in 2012, RFK's daughter, Kick Kennedy, did an interview with Town & Country magazine, where she recalled the story of how her father once heard there was a dead whale washed ashore in Massachusetts.
RFK grabbed his then-six-year-old daughter and a chainsaw and drove five hours from their home in New York to cut the whale's head off.
"Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet," Kick shared.
"We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us," she added.
The interview resurfaced over the weekend after Kick was reportedly seen hanging out with actor Ben Affleck, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
RFK Jr., who dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Donald Trump last Friday, has faced similar stories about his habit of collecting dead animals.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre animal stories continue to come to light
Earlier this month, Kennedy confessed to a story from a media report that claimed he picked up a roadkill bear and left it in Central Park back in 2014.
Kennedy claimed he had intended to eat the bear but had decided to ditch it after having left it in his car for too long. He later admitted that he has been picking up roadkill his "whole life," adding, "I have a freezer full of it!"
Kennedy has also claimed that in 2010, he experienced severe "memory loss and mental fogginess" after a worm crawled into his brain, "ate a portion of it, and then died."
Kennedy's animal stories are reminiscent of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who lost her chance at being Trump's running mate after she received backlash for telling the story of how she had to shoot a puppy who was "untrainable."
Cover photo: Collage: Olivier Touron / AFP & Mike Pont / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP