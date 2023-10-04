RNC shuts down Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy Fox News debate with "code red"

Washington DC - The Republican National Committee (RNC) stepped in to shut down efforts by presidential candidates Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy to hold their own separate debate.

Presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie want to hold their own debate, but the Republican National Committee are shutting down the idea. © Collage: Robyn BECK & Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Politico reports the RNC issued a warning to the candidates that, should they go ahead with the event, they will both then be banned from participating in all future committee-sanctioned debates.

The two were scheduled to appear on Fox News host Bret Baier's show on Tuesday evening, but have now agreed to appear in two different back-to-back segments which the RNC has approved.

Ramaswamy confirmed the news in a reaction on social media, where he criticized the RNC for "[calling] a code-red" on their event.

"Both parties are so corrupt, it's sick," he wrote. "Think about what exactly the Establishment is so scared of. It's not hard to figure out."

The businessman also pointed out that the RNC is allowing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to hold a televised debate on November 30 with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Christie issued his own response, arguing that the party "needs more debates and in-depth discussions not less," and expressed that the RNC stepping in is a "real cause for concern."