Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate hints at huge campaign move to help Trump

Los Angeles, California - Nicole Shanahan, the running mate of I ndependent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr , has confirmed they are considering dropping out of the 2024 race to back far-right Republican Donald Trump .

Shanahan told podcast host Tom Bilyeu that the Kennedy campaign finds itself at a difficult crossroads just weeks away from the November 5 election.

The Silicon Valley attorney said the benefits of staying in the race include the possibility of establishing a new political party, if she and Kennedy win at least 5% of the national vote.

But she also said that continuing their Independent campaign may have a potential downside.

"We run the risk of a Kamala Harris – Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency – because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump," she lamented.

The other option the campaign is considering is to "walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump."