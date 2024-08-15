Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ask Kamala Harris for a job in exchange for endorsement?
Washington DC - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently tried to get Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to add him to her team, but she wasn't having any of it.
According to The Washington Post, Kennedy and his campaign recently reached out to Harris's campaign to set up a meeting between the two candidates, with the intention of asking Harris for a role in her potential administration in exchange for him dropping out of the race and endorsing her.
The campaign has been attempting to get into contact with Harris for months but to no avail, as their requests have all been ignored.
The news comes as Kennedy continues to fall further behind Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, as he currently sits around 6% in national polls.
He has faced criticism of possibly being a "spoiler" candidate for either Harris or Trump, but as the November elections draw closer, he appears to be looking for an emergency exit.
His attempts to reach the current vice president come after he made a similar pitch to Trump during a meeting the two had in Milwaukee back in July.
While the Harris campaign has not publicly commented on the matter, Lis Smith, an advisor to the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement that "No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims it's all just "fake news"
Kennedy had originally kicked off his campaign last year as a Democrat, but after failing to connect with party voters, he relaunched his effort as an Independent.
Throughout the race, Kennedy has built a reputation as a conspiracy theorist and staunch anti-vaccine advocate and regularly pushes arguments and ideas that clearly align more with Trump and his rhetoric.
Though his campaign confirmed reports of their outreach, Kennedy shared a lengthy social media post on Thursday, declaring he has "no plans" to endorse Harris but does "have a plan to defeat her."
When a user commented that they "just read that you went hat in hand asking for a job," Kennedy responded, calling the reports "Fake news!"
Cover photo: Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & JOSH EDELSON / AFP