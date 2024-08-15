Did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ask Kamala Harris for a job in exchange for endorsement?

Washington DC - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently tried to get Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to add him to her team, but she wasn't having any of it.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) has been attempting to join his rival Kamala Harris's team in exchange for his endorsement, but the requests have been ignored. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Kennedy and his campaign recently reached out to Harris's campaign to set up a meeting between the two candidates, with the intention of asking Harris for a role in her potential administration in exchange for him dropping out of the race and endorsing her.

The campaign has been attempting to get into contact with Harris for months but to no avail, as their requests have all been ignored.

The news comes as Kennedy continues to fall further behind Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump, as he currently sits around 6% in national polls.

He has faced criticism of possibly being a "spoiler" candidate for either Harris or Trump, but as the November elections draw closer, he appears to be looking for an emergency exit.

His attempts to reach the current vice president come after he made a similar pitch to Trump during a meeting the two had in Milwaukee back in July.

While the Harris campaign has not publicly commented on the matter, Lis Smith, an advisor to the Democratic National Committee, said in a statement that "No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate."