Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sues to remove his name from North Carolina ballot

Raleigh, North Carolina - Former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is taking legal action in an attempt to remove his name from the North Carolina ballot.

RFK Jr. is suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections after it declined to remove his name from the 2024 ballot.

"By refusing to acknowledge Kennedy’s statutory rights and entitlements, defendants have irreparably harmed him," the lawsuit argues.

"Even worse, by forcing Kennedy to remain on the ballot against his will, defendants are compelling speech in violation of [the US Constitution]."

The action follows the ex-Independent candidate's August 23 decision to suspend his White House campaign and instead endorse Republican Donald Trump.

RFK Jr. had created the We The People party to compete in the swing state of North Carolina. The request to have his name removed was denied, as more than half of the state's counties have begun printing ballots in order to send them out starting September 6.