Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suffers setback as top court rules on Michigan ballot

Lansing, Michigan - The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will remain on the 2024 ballot in the state.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has lost his legal battle to get his name removed from the Michigan ballot. © Olivier TOURON / AFP

Since suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump, Kennedy has been on a mission to remove his name from ballots around the country in an effort not to attract votes away from his new ally.

The ex-independent candidate sued Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who had rejected his request due to a state law which states that minor parties "shall not be permitted to withdraw."

Kennedy had been nominated to represent the Natural Law Party in the key swing state.

Monday's Supreme Court decision reversed an appeals court ruling that had gone in Kennedy's favor.

The majority opinion stated that the "plaintiff has neither pointed to any source of law that prescribes and defines a duty to withdraw a candidate’s name from the ballot nor demonstrated his clear legal right to performance of this specific duty, let alone identified a source of law written with 'such precision and certainty as to leave nothing to the exercise of discretion or judgment.'"

"Thus, the plaintiff has not shown an entitlement to this extraordinary relief, and we reverse."

On Monday, Kennedy won his fight to get his name removed in North Carolina – another swing state – after filing suit late last month.