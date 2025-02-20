Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teams up with Riley Gaines to set the record straight on sex and gender

Washington DC - In one of his first moves as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making it clear that the federal government will now only recognize two genders .

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) recently released federal guidelines that seek to establish only two genders – a move seemingly supported by swimmer Riley Gaines (l.) © Collage: Rebecca Noble & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the department shared a news release announcing their new efforts to "support President [Donald Trump’s] executive orders defending women and children and restoring the concept of biological truth in federal government."

"This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government," RFK Jr. said in the statement.

"The prior administration's policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over."

The department launched a new website for the Office of Women's Health, which included guidelines about "sex-based definitions," such as defining "sex" as "a person's immutable biological classification."

The website also features a brief video from Riley Gaines, a swimmer who became an outspoken MAGA activist after losing a competition to a trans athlete.

In her testimony, she argues that "recognizing the biological differences between men and women is crucial to protecting women's sports."

The department's efforts come after Trump signed several executive orders last month targeting the transgender community, many of which are facing legal challenges.