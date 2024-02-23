Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wins big as ballot access battle rages on

Pearl City, Hawaii - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. scored a huge win this week in the uphill battle to get his name on ballots across the nation.

On Thursday, RFK's campaign announced that they successfully collected the 862 required signatures to establish their We The People party in Hawaii.

The party then went on to nominate Kennedy as their presidential candidate, making the state the third, alongside New Hampshire and Utah, to add him to its ballots.

"Mahalo to the people of Hawaii who made this great accomplishment possible," Kennedy said in a statement.

"I'm inspired by how enthusiastic people are to collect signatures, create new political parties, and rally for real change.

"This kind of energy is what will get us onto the ballot in every state... as we head toward election day," he added.