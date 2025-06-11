CDC workers stage walk out protest calling for RFK Jr.'s resignation

Atlanta, Georgia - Current and former employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are demanding that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resign from his role.

A demonstration recently took place at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, with protesters calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) to resign. © Collage: Elijah Nouvelage & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Axios, a protest took place across the street from the agency's Atlanta headquarters on Tuesday, drawing well over 100 people.

Protesters condemned sweeping changes that Kennedy, a well-known anti-vaxxer, and President Donald Trump's administration have implemented, which have included firing countless workers and experts, cutting funding to the CDC and other agencies under HHS, and changing health guidelines and policies without the agency's approval.

They stressed the moves have already harmed the agency's ability to keep the public safe and informed on a number of health issues and illnesses.

Many of the protesters are a part of Fired But Fighting, a grassroots coalition of fired CDC employees and allies, which has been organizing demonstrations outside the headquarters every Tuesday.

The rally had a number of speakers, including Anna Yousaf, an infectious diseases doctor at the CDC, who described RFK Jr. as a "domestic health threat."

"Medical, scientific, academic, and public health institutions cannot be silent in the face of these threats to the health of our communities," Yousaf added.