RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz team up with health insurers to reform "prior authorization" process

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Oz are working with health insurers to make the "prior authorization" process for patients to get the care they need much easier.

Robert F. Kennedy (r.) and Dr. Oz recently announced they are working with health insurers to ease the "prior authorization" process for patients to get care. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

When a doctor decides that a patient is in need of a specific treatment, health insurance companies typically require proof that the treatment is necessary before they will agree to pay for it.

This process, known as "prior authorization," can be painfully long, but during a press conference on Monday, RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz revealed that they are working with a coalition of private insurers in attempt to streamline it.

standardizing electronic prior authorization submissions,

reducing the number of medical services that require prior authorization,

ensuring continuity of care when patients change plans,

enhancing transparency and communication about authorization decisions and appeals,

minimizing delays with real-time responses,

and ensuring medical review of all denied requests.

A recent press release from the health insurance advocacy group AHIP broke down the six key efforts of the pledge:

"The pledge is not a mandate. It's not a bill, a rule. This is not legislated. This is an opportunity for industry to show itself," Oz said.

"But by the fact that three-quarters of the patients in the country are already covered by participants in this pledge, it's a good start, and the response has been overwhelming.

Kennedy agreed, calling their effort "momentous" and promising it would "work to make our country healthy again."