RFK Jr. claims "aborted fetuses" are used to make vaccines in unhinged interview

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spread more wild conspiracy theories about the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine in a delirious interview.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on wild conspiracies about "aborted fetuses" in the MMR vaccines. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"The MMR vaccine that we currently use has millions of particles that were created from aborted fetal tissue, millions of DNA fragments," RFK Jr. told Bret Baier of Fox News.

"And there are people who have religious objections towards those - and those people should be treated with compassion," he said. "If they come to a hospital, and they are sick, we need to know how to treat them."

RFK's repeated claims that the MMR vaccine uses "aborted fetal tissue" is a falsehood particularly popular among far-right conspiracy theories.

While the rubella component of the MMR vaccine was originally created from fetal tissue in the 1960s, all modern strains are made from lab-grown cells.

When lightly pushed on the issue by Baier, RFK Jr. admitted that the MMR vaccine "doesn't contain the cells," but doubled down on claims that it contains "DNA fragments."

RFK Jr's uses these claims to justify the decision of some communities to avoid vaccinating their children due to "religious objections" to abortion.

His comments come as a massive measles outbreak continues to sweep across Texas' Mennonite community, and has been detected in 30 other states.

While three people have already died from the outbreak, RFK Jr. falsely insists that only children who have serious pre-existing conditions are likely to die from measles.