Robert F. Kennedy Jr. names new vaccine panel to replace the one he dismissed

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday appointed a new vaccine advisory group to replace the one he dismissed earlier in the week, including on the new panel a biochemist who warned against Covid jabs.

Kennedy, President Donald Trump's point man on health who is an admitted vaccine skeptic, sacked all 17 experts of the advisory panel to the main US health agency on Monday, accusing them of having conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical companies.

The unprecedented move has been slammed by the Democratic opposition, not to mention health experts who warned of an attack on medical expertise.

Kennedy announced Wednesday that he had appointed eight new members to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

"The slate includes highly credentialed scientists, leading public health experts, and some of America's most accomplished physicians," he said, posting brief biographies of the committee members.

"All of these individuals are committed to evidence-based medicine, gold-standard science, and common sense," he added, assuring they are "committed to demanding definitive safety and efficacy data before making any new vaccine recommendations."