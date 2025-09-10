RFK Jr. rolls out latest excuse for mass shootings in US: Video games and antidepressants

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blamed video games for the epidemic of mass shootings in the US.

RFK Jr. made the comment on Tuesday during an hour-long event held by the Make America Healthy Again Commission to discuss a recent report it compiled on the topic of children's health.

"Switzerland has a comparable number of guns as we do and the last mass shooting they had was 23 years ago," he said. "We're having mass shootings every 23 hours."

"There are many, many things that happened in the 1990s that could explain these," RFK Jr. continued. "One is the dependence on psychiatric drugs, which is – in our country – is unlike in any other country in the world."

"There could be connections with video games, with social media, or a number of things," he added. "We are looking at that in NIH."

RFK Jr.'s claims both about video games and Switzerland are common arguments made by gun advocates across the US.

While three in 10 Swiss citizens own a firearm, the country has strict rules around gun safety which help make mass shootings few and far between.

When it comes to video games, the National Institutes of Health itself has spotlighted studies that show little-to-no evidence they have any impact on gun violence.